GUARDIAN ANGEL’s 56-year-old wife, ESTHER MUSILA, calls out a High School Principal who bullied her for getting married to her son’s agemate







Sunday, May 31, 2026 - A heated online exchange has emerged after Esther Musila, the wife of gospel musician Guardian Angel, publicly called out a high school principal she accused of bullying her over her marriage.

In the strongly worded post, Musila took issue with what she described as “unwanted aggressive behaviour,” accusing the teacher identified as Millicent Ouma of directing personal attacks at her relationship.

The confrontation appears to stem from criticism over Musila’s marriage to Guardian Angel, who is significantly younger than her.

“I am not the reason your relationship is complicated. Direct your anger to the man who left you with your kids. Don’t bleed on me. I didn’t cut you,” she wrote in part.

She further warned against what she termed as bullying, insisting that the behaviour was unacceptable, especially coming from someone in a position of authority in an educational institution.

However, the Principal defended herself, arguing that even Musila would not be comfortable if her own son married a woman old enough to be his mother.

The Kenyan DAILY POST