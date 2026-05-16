President RUTO defends State House makeover amid criticism - “Ya Kitambo Ilikuwa Juacali”







Saturday, May 16, 2026 - President William Ruto has lashed out at critics questioning the transformation of State House, Nairobi.

Since assuming office in September 2022, Ruto has overseen a sweeping renovation of the century-old residence, replacing its traditional red-tiled roof with a flat design bordered by a crisp white deck.

In addition, Ruto commissioned a modern pavilion within the compound, now used for high-level meetings and gatherings.

However, the new design has sparked backlash from a section of Kenyan.

Speaking to religious leaders from Bungoma County on May 16th, 2026, Ruto explained that the renovations were not just cosmetic but necessary.

“The State House that was there was very old. I have now renovated it. How would I work in a place where it leaks when there is rain?” he said, adding that the pavilion was his own initiative.

"This pavilion was not here; I am the one who came and built it” He added.

The President also defended his decision to build an ultramodern chapel for staff, countering critics who questioned its relevance.

He noted that the old iron-sheet chapel was too small for the nearly 1,000 people working at State House.

“I am a person who believes in God, and I am unapologetic about it,” Ruto declared, dismissing those who mocked the project.

While critics argue that billions spent on the facelift could have been directed elsewhere, Ruto insists the renovations were overdue.

“Ya kitambo ilikuwa juacali” he declared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST