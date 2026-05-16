ODM on fire as CS MBADI hits back at WINNIE ODINGA over treasury criticism - “You have no capacity to advise me”







Saturday, May 16, 2026 - The political heat within ODM has intensified after National Treasury Cabinet Secretary, John Mbadi, fired back at East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) member, Winnie Odinga, over her sharp criticism of his role.

On Friday, May 15th, Winnie, while addressing mourners at the funeral of Senator Richard Onyonka’s mother in Kisii, accused Mbadi of misusing his office to push political agendas.

She insisted that the Treasury should remain apolitical, remarking that “The National Treasury is not a political office.”

Speaking on Saturday, May 16th, during a development tour in Homa Bay County, Mbadi dismissed Winnie’s remarks, saying she lacked the capacity to lecture him.

“Yesterday I saw some people trying to advise me on how to be a Minister for Finance.”

“You can’t. You have no capacity to advise me,” he said.

The CS highlighted his extensive political career, citing his decade-long tenure as ODM chairman under Raila Odinga, five years as Minority Leader, and previous roles as Assistant Minister in the Prime Minister’s office.

He argued that Winnie had no experience to gauge his performance and challenged her to first seek an elective post.

Mbadi went further, accusing her of engaging in “petty and juvenile politics,” and declared he was ready to face her politically.

“Seek an elective position first… I am ready to lead this country even as president. If you want to fight with me, I am also ready,” he asserted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST