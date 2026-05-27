





Wednesday, May 27, 2026 - New details have emerged following the sudden death of St. Cecilia Misikhu Girls Secondary School Deputy Principal, Caleb Wekesa Nakhisa, after a postmortem confirmed that he died from cardiac arrest.

The teacher collapsed in a hotel room in Webuye after spending the night with a woman following a school function attended earlier that day.

According to reports, Wekesa and the woman visited several entertainment spots within Webuye town before later booking a room at a local hotel late at night.

Shortly after, he reportedly began experiencing breathing difficulties.

Hotel attendants were alerted after his condition worsened, and he was rushed to a nearby facility before being referred to Webuye Sub-County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The incident initially raised suspicion, prompting detectives to launch investigations into the circumstances surrounding his sudden death.

The woman who had accompanied him was also questioned by police as part of the probe.

However, results from the postmortem examination have now ruled out foul play, with doctors concluding that the Deputy Principal died from a heart-related complication consistent with cardiac arrest.

Bungoma KUPPET officials confirmed the findings, while also urging teachers and other professionals to prioritize regular medical check-ups due to the rising cases of lifestyle-related illnesses.

The death has shocked colleagues, students, and family members, many of whom described Wekesa as healthy, energetic and dedicated to his work.

He leaves behind a wife and four children.

The Kenyan DAILY POST