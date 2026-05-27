Wednesday, May 27, 2026 - New details have emerged
following the sudden death of St. Cecilia Misikhu Girls Secondary School Deputy
Principal, Caleb Wekesa Nakhisa, after a postmortem confirmed that he died from
cardiac arrest.
The teacher collapsed in a hotel room in Webuye after
spending the night with a woman following a school function attended earlier
that day.
According to reports, Wekesa and the woman visited several
entertainment spots within Webuye town before later booking a room at a local
hotel late at night.
Shortly after, he reportedly began experiencing breathing
difficulties.
Hotel attendants were alerted after his condition worsened,
and he was rushed to a nearby facility before being referred to Webuye
Sub-County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The incident initially raised suspicion, prompting
detectives to launch investigations into the circumstances surrounding his
sudden death.
The woman who had accompanied him was also questioned by
police as part of the probe.
However, results from the postmortem examination have now
ruled out foul play, with doctors concluding that the Deputy Principal died
from a heart-related complication consistent with cardiac arrest.
Bungoma KUPPET officials confirmed the findings, while also
urging teachers and other professionals to prioritize regular medical check-ups
due to the rising cases of lifestyle-related illnesses.
The death has shocked colleagues, students, and family
members, many of whom described Wekesa as healthy, energetic and dedicated to
his work.
He leaves behind a wife and four children.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments