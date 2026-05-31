Police bust a criminal syndicate behind the theft of high-end phones in Nairobi after advertising a stolen device on social media (PHOTO)







Sunday, May 31, 2026 - Police have busted a criminal syndicate linked to the theft and sale of high-end mobile phones in Nairobi after a stolen handset was advertised on social media.

According to police, the breakthrough came after a woman whose phone had been stolen at a school along Ngong Road spotted an online advert featuring a device that closely resembled her missing handset.

She reported the matter to authorities, triggering investigations by detectives.

Using mobile tracking technology, officers traced the phone’s signal to a building near Khoja Stage in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

What initially appeared to be a straightforward case involving one stolen phone quickly escalated into a major recovery operation.

During the raid, detectives recovered the complainant’s handset together with 21 other assorted high-end mobile phones believed to have been stolen from unsuspecting members of the public.

Two suspects found inside the premises were arrested and taken into custody as investigations continue.

Authorities are now working to identify the rightful owners of the recovered phones and establish the full scope of the suspected criminal network.

Police said the operation demonstrates the growing role of technology and public vigilance in combating crime.

The National Police Service reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the public and intensifying operations targeting criminal syndicates involved in theft and the sale of stolen property.





The Kenyan DAILY POST