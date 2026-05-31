Bullish GACHAGUA’s right hand man, CLEOPHAS MALALA, declares the political seat he will vie in 2027 elections







Sunday, May 31, 2026 - Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) deputy leader, Cleophas Malala, has announced the political seat he will vie in the 2027 General Elections.

Speaking to mourners at a funeral, Malala declared that he was returning to reclaim what he described as his “stolen victory,” boldly announcing his bid for Kakamega Governor in the 2027 General Elections.

He insisted that the 2022 race was marred by rigging and promised a fierce comeback against incumbent Governor Fernandes Barasa.

He dismissed Senator Boni Khalwale and Woman Representative, Elsie Muhanda, as weak challengers, branding himself as the only candidate capable of unseating Barasa.

“In 2022, you chose me with your numbers, but my victory was taken away.”

“I’ve come back to fight for the governorship because none of these other contenders can topple Barasa.”

“Khalwale’s era has passed; he has been here since I was young.”

“Muhanda should stay in her current role, and I’m the only one with the strength to face Barasa head on,” Malala stated.

In the 2022 contest, Barasa, running on an ODM ticket, secured 192,929 votes, while Malala, vying under UDA, trailed with 159,508.

The Kenyan DAILY POST