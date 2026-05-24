Police arrest a terror suspect along Garissa-Dabaab Road after a dramatic chase and recover explosives (PHOTOs)







Sunday, May 24, 2026 - A potentially terror mission was thwarted after a multi-agency security team arrested a terror suspect recovering an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) along the Garissa–Dadaab Road.

The suspect, Hussein Issa Baraki, raised suspicion after officers on routine patrol at Haji Aden area spotted him by the roadside.

The moment he noticed the approaching security team, he took off into a nearby bush in a desperate bid to escape.

What followed was a chase through the thickets before the officers finally cornered and arrested him.

The suspect was taken back to the exact location where he had been standing before fleeing, where officers discovered an IED, pointing into a sinister attack that was in the making.

Also recovered at the scene was a military-style jungle attire, including a jungle jacket and trousers, as well as two mobile phones.

The suspect was escorted to Garissa Police Station for processing as detectives widen investigations ahead of his arraignment.

Meanwhile, the recovered items are being detained as exhibits.

This case reaffirms security agencies' commitment in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

Members of the public are urged to continue sharing timely information that can help thwart criminal activities and keep communities safe.

Via DCI