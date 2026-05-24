Governor WAIGURU blasts UDA SG HASSAN OMAR over controversial remarks about KIKUYUs and demands an apology







Sunday, May 24, 2026 - Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, has strongly condemned United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General, Hassan Omar, for remarks she termed as divisive and ethnically provocative against the Kikuyu community and the wider Mt Kenya region.

In a statement on Sunday, May 24th, Waiguru accused Omar of engaging in ethnic baiting designed to isolate Mt Kenya from the rest of the country.

“I have stood against ethnic‑based politics when espoused by some leaders in Mt Kenya.”

“In equal measure, I strongly stand against the Hassan Omar type of ethnic baiting that seeks to isolate the people of Mt Kenya,” she declared.

The Governor stressed that the “two‑term brigade” is a national movement that rejects ethnic hatred.

She warned Omar’s rhetoric could destabilize the country if unchecked, demanding that he issues a public apology.

“That approach may excite crowds, but it is short‑sighted, undemocratic, and can ultimately only be severely injurious to the nation.”

“He owes our nation an apology,” Waiguru added.

Her sharp rebuke followed Omar’s May 19th press briefing at UDA headquarters, where he appeared to target Mt Kenya leaders for their opposition to President William Ruto.

Omar dismissed claims that Ruto would serve only one term, likening his presidency to Daniel arap Moi’s tenure.

“Just like Moi was not a passing cloud, neither will Ruto serve for only one term; he will serve two full terms,” Omar asserted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST