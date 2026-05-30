“Please, RUTO, don’t kill me” - Governor ORENGO speaks after motorcade attack in Homa Bay







Saturday, May 30, 2026 - Siaya Governor James Orengo has claimed that an attempt was made on his life after his motorcade came under heavy attack during a tour of Homa Bay County on Friday, May 29th.

Orengo alleged that goons pelted his convoy with stones, smashing the windscreen of the vehicle ferrying him and damaging several others.

He linked the incident to the recent withdrawal of his security detail and pleaded with President William Ruto to spare his life.

“Please, Ruto, don’t let what happened to Tom Mboya happen to me… Please don’t kill me. I have fought so hard for this country; I don’t deserve to be killed.”

“I don’t want to be the next one, but that does not mean that I fear death.”

“I am prepared to pay the price for democracy,” Orengo stated.

Drawing parallels with past political assassinations, he invoked the names of Robert Ouko, Tom Mboya and J.M. Kariuki, claiming that they too had their security withdrawn before being killed.

The Governor insisted that the attack was not accidental but could have been planned.

While confirming he was safe, he revealed that two members of his team sustained injuries and were receiving treatment in Homa Bay town.

Orengo sensationally accused Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga of allegedly orchestrating the attack and lashed out at police officers for failing to intervene.

“It is deeply shameful and hypocritical for Gladys Wanga to masquerade as a leader and a mother while orchestrating the cold-blooded slaughter of other mothers’ children for political mileage,” he wrote.

Despite the ordeal, Orengo vowed to continue fighting for democracy and constitutionalism, thanking Homa Bay residents who retaliated against the attackers to protect him.

The incident comes a week after his security was withdrawn, amid tensions over his refusal to apologize for controversial remarks directed at Governor Wanga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST