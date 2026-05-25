Najiuza! The late MC FULLSTOP’s Gen-Z son confesses LADIES pay him for ‘MECHI’ - Brags he is making a killing (VIDEO)







Monday, May 25, 2026 - The son of the late reggae emcee John Maina, popularly known as MC Fullstop, has publicly confessed that women pay him for “mechi.”

Speaking during a podcast interview, the young man identified as Any Deh claimed that both young and older women actively seek his services.

He further alleged that just a few days ago, a 22-year-old lady booked him for a paid “mechi” session, saying the encounters have become a source of income for him.

Andy also revealed that he is an OnlyFans content creator, an online venture he claims is highly lucrative and contributes significantly to his earnings.

Watch the video>>> below

Biashara ni biashara pic.twitter.com/z89LQjYywJ — Rapcha The Sayantist (@IAMRAPCHA) May 24, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST