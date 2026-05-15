PHOTOs of MELODY, the LADY who conspired with DIANA KAVEZA to blackmail the late D.Light CEO, NICK IMUDIA - She had demanded Ksh 3 million before he took his own life







Friday, May 15, 2026 - Melody Ameremba conspired with Diana Kaveza to blackmail the former D.Light Chief Executive Officer, Nick Imudia, leading to his suicide.

Melody was a junior staff at D.Light, where she worked alongside Diana.

When Diana’s affair with Nick turned sour after she fell pregnant and threatened to inform his wife, Melody acted as an intermediary.

She intervened in the conflict, convincing Diana to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with Nick.

Nick agreed to pay Diana Ksh 8 million to silence her.

Melody is also accused of exploiting Nick’s situation after the money was paid to Diana and began blackmailing him as well.

She threatened to make false allegations that he was preying on her at work and also spill the details about his affair with Diana.

Melody reportedly demanded Ksh 3 million from Nick.

However, Nick is said to have negotiated and settled for Ksh 700,000.

Unfortunately, he died before sending her the money.

Melody begins to express dissatisfaction and raises allegations of sexual harassment.



Also indicates a desire to enter into her own non-disclosure agreement with Nick Imudia.



Sh3 million.



Pleasure, Pressure and Suicide: https://t.co/hRQup6oOSU #MurderTapesNTV @ItsBrianObuya pic.twitter.com/Af0wYVLmYc — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) May 14, 2026

See photos of Melody and also watch a video of the whole episode dubbed, Pleasure, Pressure and Suicide.

The Kenyan DAILY POST