Ameacha Mbegu Kila Mahali - Married KISII Police Officer exposed as a notorious womanizer with baby mamas scattered all over! Impregnated even a politician (PHOTOs)







Friday, May 15, 2026 - Kenyans have taken to social media to mourn the death of renowned Lodwar-based police officer, George Makori, popularly known as “Mbui”.

Makori reportedly passed away after a short illness, leaving his friends, colleagues, and family in shock.

However, as news of his death spread online, details about his private life also began emerging, with claims that he was a notorious womanizer despite being married.

According to social media users, the deceased officer had multiple baby mamas spread across different parts of the country.

Some claimed that Makori would leave a “seed” in almost every town he was posted to during his career in the police service.

Among his baby mamas is an upcoming politician identified as Hon. Juliet Osundwa, who has expressed interest in the Kakamega Woman Representative seat.

Several other women believed to have been romantically involved with the late officer also took to social media to mourn his sudden demise.

See more comments exposing the deceased cop’s secret lifestyle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST