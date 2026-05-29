PHOTOs of GERTRUDE MUTHONI, one of the 16 girls that died in the Utumishi Academy fire tragedy! She was full of life!







Friday, May 29, 2026 - Following the tragedy at Utumishi Girls Academy that claimed the lives of 16 students after a dormitory caught fire, the identities of some of the victims have begun to emerge.

Among those who perished in the inferno was Form Four student, Gertrude Muthoni.

Gertrude was an active member of All Saints ACK Church in Naivasha, and the church has taken to social media to mourn her untimely passing.

“It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the loss of one of our youth members from All Saints ACK Church Naivasha, Gertrude Muthoni, affectionately known as Sonnie, following the tragic fire outbreak at Utumishi Girls in Gilgil, Nakuru County, which claimed the lives of 16 students.”

From the photos shared, one could easily tell how jovial, vibrant and full of life she was.

“Sonnie was a Form Four student, an active participant in church service and a young soul with great promise.”

“As the Youth Department and the entire Naivasha fraternity, we are deeply saddened by this painful loss. We send our sincere condolences to her family, friends, the school community and everyone affected by this tragedy,” the church said in a statement.





The Kenyan DAILY POST