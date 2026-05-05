Pedi Ameshikwa! 27-year-old man arrested while trafficking bhang aboard a matatu after police flagged down the vehicle for a routine inspection (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, May 5, 2026 - Law enforcement officers manning a security roadblock in Kanyonyoo along the Thika-Garissa Highway have nabbed a suspected trafficker, recovering a stash of cannabis in his possession.

The suspect, 27-year-old Stephen Oronje, was aboard a Nissan matatu, unaware that his journey would be cut short.

As the matatu stopped at the roadblock, officers conducted a routine inspection.

During the search, they discovered a black bag that raised suspicion.

Inside, wrapped in yellow cellotape, were bales of cannabis sativa.

Also recovered were eight packs of Rizla rolling papers, each containing 100 sheets, along with a digital weighing scale.

Police believe Oronje was transporting the drugs to Kitui town, allegedly sourcing them from Bungoma County.

He was escorted to Kanyonyoo Police Station, where he is being processed ahead of his arraignment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST