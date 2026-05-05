Man lands in trouble after failing to reverse Ksh 300 sent to his M-Pesa by mistake, slapped with Ksh 200,000 cash bail he can’t raise







Tuesday, May 5, 2026 - A young man is facing a legal battle after failing to reverse Ksh 300 that was mistakenly sent to his M-Pesa account.

Eric Gitonga Tosh reportedly received the money in September 2025 from a wrong number.

Months later, in February 2026, he was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

The case has since been ongoing, taking a toll on him and his family both emotionally and financially.

Today, a court ordered him to post a cash bail of KSh 200,000, an amount his family says is difficult to raise.

The case has sparked debate on X, with some calling for fairness and leniency, arguing that the incident may have been a genuine mistake.

The Kenyan DAILY POST