Painful Ending! Mourners overwhelmed by grief as flashy University Slay Queen ALICE RIANGA is buried after her brutal murder (PHOTOs)







Friday, May 22, 2026 - Emotional scenes were witnessed in Kisii County as family members, friends, fellow students from Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST), and residents gathered for the burial of Alice Rianga, a second-year Bachelor of Education Science (Mathematics and Chemistry) student.

Alice had been reported missing on May 6th, 2026, after she was last seen leaving the JOOUST campus heading towards Bondo town.

Days later, her body was discovered on May 10th in a forest in the Barkowino area, Bondo, Siaya County.





A post-mortem examination revealed that she died from blunt force head injuries.

During the burial ceremony, tears and grief filled the air as mourners struggled to come to terms with the tragic loss.

Students and relatives described her as a promising young woman whose life was cut short in a cruel and painful manner.

Alice lived a fancy lifestyle on social media which was admired by her fellow students.

See photos of her burial.

The Kenyan DAILY POST