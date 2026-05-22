LADY exposes Dr. OFWENEKE after his wedding to DIANA INGOSI - Claims they were dating and shares cozy PHOTO and VIDEO with the comedian (LOOK)







Friday, May 22, 2026 - Comedian and media personality, Bush Sande, popularly known as Dr. Ofweneke, is the talk of the town after a lady identified as Joan Mwaniki alleged that they were a couple right before his recent wedding to Diana Ingosi.

Ofweneke tied the knot with Diana in a dazzling traditional ceremony on May 9th.

Joan has now taken to TikTok to spill the tea.

Sharing a video while serving Ofwenek cake, she revealed how friends flooded her inbox with clips from the wedding.

“When he gets married and everybody sends me pictures and videos asking if I saw it. Yes, I saw it,” she said.

Joan claimed she knew “too much” before the wedding and even had close friends in attendance.

“Yes, darling, I saw it. I was probably the first one to see it because I had very close friends attend it, and yes, I didn’t feel a thing, really.”

“I know too much, and I knew too much,” she added.

She further alleged that Ofweneke told her he was fasting on the day of the wedding.

Despite appearing to accuse him of leading her on, Joan was glad he married another lady, aiming a cheeky jab at his past failed marriages.

“I was never meant to be someone’s lesson after three failed attempts. Grabs popcorn,” she wrote.

Her revelations have fueled online chatter, adding yet another twist to Ofweneke’s high‑profile love life.

Watch the video>>> below

JOAN MWANIKI exposes Dr. OFWENEKE after his wedding to DIANA INGOSI pic.twitter.com/t6XAcoQLhd — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 22, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST