One Term is Generous! Presidential aspirant MATIANG’I tears into President RUTO’s administration







Monday, May 18, 2026 - Jubilee Party presidential hopeful, Fred Matiang’i, has launched a scathing attack on President William Ruto’s administration, arguing that Kenyans have been overly generous in granting the Government a full term despite what he described as a disastrous performance since 2022.

Speaking on Monday, March 18th, the former Interior Cabinet Secretary accused the Kenya Kwanza regime of steering the country into its worst economic state in history.

“We are saying one term is generous for people who have performed so disastrously.”

“I don’t understand how you can do this to a country that was on a growth trajectory,” Matiang’i declared.

He claimed the economy has deteriorated to levels worse than during the COVID-19 pandemic, when global economies were under immense strain.

He praised retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s leadership during that period, noting that despite challenges, economic growth was achieved and decisions were made with ordinary Kenyans in mind.

Matiang’i accused Ruto’s Government of neglecting the common citizen, making life harder for small traders such as green grocers and boda boda riders, despite campaigning on the hustler narrative.

He warned Kenyans to brace for tougher times, citing rising insecurity and soaring fuel prices.

The Kenyan DAILY POST