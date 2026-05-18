Detectives raid Crystal Villas in Kilimani and arrest a woman who masterminded a Ksh 55 million gold scam targeting an American investor (PHOTO)







Monday, May 18, 2026- A woman believed to be the mastermind behind a fake gold scheme that fleeced an American national of USDT 431,380 (approximately KSh 55 million) has been arrested by detectives based at the DCI Nairobi Regional Headquarters.

According to investigators, the elaborate con began with polished promises and convincing business deals, with the suspects claiming they could supply 400 kilograms of genuine gold bars.

The American investor reportedly travelled to Nairobi to finalize the lucrative deal, unaware he was walking into a carefully orchestrated scam.

Detectives said everything initially appeared legitimate, with documents prepared and negotiations conducted professionally before the victim eventually signed the agreement and transferred millions into the suspects’ bank accounts.

However, immediately after receiving the money, the alleged gold dealers reportedly disappeared without delivering any gold.

Realizing he had been conned, the victim reported the matter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), triggering a manhunt.

Following forensic investigations, detectives traced the prime suspect to Crystal Villas in Kilimani, where she was arrested.

The suspect was identified as Mildred Kache alias Sabreena Ayesha.

Her alleged accomplice, Ibrahim Yusuf Mohamed, reportedly escaped moments before detectives arrived, abandoning a black Mercedes-Benz E50 registration number KCV 910C.

The vehicle was seized and towed to the Nairobi Regional Headquarters yard as an exhibit in the ongoing investigations.

Mildred is currently in police custody undergoing processing ahead of her arraignment, while detectives continue pursuing the second suspect who remains at large.