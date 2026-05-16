Mama IDA ODINGA responds to Treasury CS JOHN MBADI’s ‘Where is BABA Now’ remark







Saturday, May 16, 2026 - Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme, Mama Ida Odinga, has dismissed comments made by Treasury Cabinet Secretary, John Mbadi, regarding her late husband and former ODM leader, Raila Odinga, insisting that his legacy remains untouchable.

“Physically, they are gone, and sometimes I hear people asking, ‘Where are they now?’ but we are not worried.”

“Sometimes politicians get very excited because they think that he is gone, and therefore nothing.”

“We learn from the history that they’ve left behind,” she stated.

Quoting Shakespeare, she noted that “no life lives forever, and a dead man rises never,” while referencing Prof Mbithi’s writings on the “living dead.”

She explained that Raila, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, and other great leaders remain alive in spirit through the memories of those who continue to mention their names.

"Shakespeare said no life lives forever, and a dead man rises never, but at the same time, Prof Mbithi's book on African religious studies, he says that so long as people are remembering you and mentioning your name, then you are the living dead.”

"When he talks about the living dead, I think he is talking about Raila, Jaramogi and the great people who have left us physically, but their spirit is here with us," Mama Ida said.

EALA MP, Winnie Odinga, also weighed in, criticizing Mbadi for suggesting ODM should move on after Raila’s death.

Winnie told the Treasury CS to stop politicizing his office and instead focus on improving the economy.

“The Treasury is not a political seat. He should talk less and deliver more. Kenyans are struggling, and the Treasury must prioritize solutions,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST