Notorious gang that used a LADY to lure online cab drivers arrested, homemade gun recovered (PHOTOs)







Saturday, May 2, 2026 - Police have arrested four suspected members of a dangerous gang that has been targeting online cab drivers in parts of Nairobi.

The suspects, who had reportedly been declared wanted in the Mathare area, are said to have relocated to Maili Saba, where they rented a house near a railway line to facilitate quick escape after carrying out their crimes.

According to reports, the gang used a lady to lure unsuspecting taxi drivers by requesting rides through online platforms.

The victims would then be ambushed and robbed of their valuables at identified hotspots, including Mwengenye Bridge, Shiranga area and parts of Maili Saba.

During the operation, two members of the gang managed to escape, but police recovered several items from those arrested.

These include multiple SIM cards, mobile phones, motorcycle number plates, knives and a homemade firearm believed to be capable of firing.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for the two suspects still at large as investigations continue.





The Kenyan DAILY POST