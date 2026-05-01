Former Miss Laikipia University, LORINE OKORE, posted Instagram PHOTOs while on a date on the fateful day her body was discovered in a trench in Githurai 44 - Was there foul play? (LOOK)

Friday, May 1, 2026 -
The sudden demise of former Miss Laikipia University, Lorine Okore, has
continued to spark debate, with many questioning whether there was any foul
play.
Okore’s body was discovered in a trench in Githurai 44 after
heavy rains pounded the city on Monday.
Her last post on Instagram shows her out on a date,
appearing jovial.
The photos were taken on the same day she is believed to
have died.
A postmortem report is expected to unravel the mystery surrounding her death.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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