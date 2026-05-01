Former Miss Laikipia University, LORINE OKORE, posted Instagram PHOTOs while on a date on the fateful day her body was discovered in a trench in Githurai 44 - Was there foul play? (LOOK)







Friday, May 1, 2026 - The sudden demise of former Miss Laikipia University, Lorine Okore, has continued to spark debate, with many questioning whether there was any foul play.

Okore’s body was discovered in a trench in Githurai 44 after heavy rains pounded the city on Monday.

Her last post on Instagram shows her out on a date, appearing jovial.

The photos were taken on the same day she is believed to have died.

A postmortem report is expected to unravel the mystery surrounding her death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST