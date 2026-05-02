GACHAGUA reveals the interesting reason why he doesn’t watch EPL or European Football and names his favorite Kenyan football club







Saturday, May 02, 2026 - Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader, Rigathi Gachagua, has stirred conversation after admitting he has no interest in Europe’s top‑flight football, including the English Premier League.

In an interview with the BBC, the former Deputy President explained that his stance is rooted in the painful history of colonialism in Kenya.

Gachagua said he descends from a lineage that endured British oppression, and therefore chooses not to engage with anything he associates with colonialists.

“I don’t engage with the issues of colonialists. Those people hurt us. My parents were there.”

“I therefore don’t follow European soccer. I am not there,” he stated.

But while he shuns European leagues, Gachagua proudly revealed his loyalty to local giants AFC Leopards.

He recalled watching matches at City Stadium from the terraces with die‑hard fans, insisting that once he takes a stand, he sticks with it.

“I have been a supporter of AFC for a long time… and I have remained a supporter to date,” he said.

His remarks contrast sharply with the reality that European football dominates Kenyan conversations, with President William Ruto himself being a vocal Arsenal supporter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST