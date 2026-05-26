Nilikutoa Mukuru Kwa Njenga - Pastor NG’ANG’A accused of embarrassing his wife in front of the congregation! Her facial expression tells it all (Trending VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 26, 2026 - Controversial city preacher, Apostle James Maingi Ng’ang’a, is facing public scrutiny after he was captured on camera seemingly embarrassing his wife in front of a congregation.

Ng’ang’a invited his wife to the pulpit and recounted how he claims he helped her escape the hardships of poverty.

He alleged that when they met, she was living in Nairobi’s informal settlements in abject poverty before he took her in and later moved her to the leafy suburbs of Karen.

While he laughed as he made the remarks, his wife appeared visibly uncomfortable, with her facial expression sparking reactions online.

Social media users have since weighed in on the viral video, with some criticizing the remarks as disrespectful.

“Being married to a fake pastor who has no respect for women is not for the soft-hearted,” one social media user wrote.

“No amount of money can redeem stupidity,” another commented.

Watch the trending video>>> below: Did Pastor Ng’ang’a cross the boundary?

Pastor Nganga's wife annoyed with her husband statement in public



"Tell them I removed you from slums of mukuru kwa Njenga before I married you," pastor Nganga tells his wife pic.twitter.com/WBuyxT4ohj — Sifuna Updates (@Goldfield6) May 25, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST