Nilikataa Kupeana Kasusu!! LADY exposes Space Next Door club in Nakuru, claims she was kicked out after refusing to ‘entertain’ their rich male revelers







Tuesday, May 05, 2026 - A Kenyan lady has taken to social media to accuse Space Next Door Club in Nakuru of ejecting her after she allegedly refused to entertain some of its male patrons.

In a video that has since gone viral, she claims to have been a regular at the popular nightlife spot for years, insisting that she has always adhered to the club’s rules.

She further alleges that some male revelers approached her seeking intimate encounters, but she turned them down, even going as far as naming some of them.

“Mimi hamtanikula,” she declared as she accused the club’s management of pressuring young women to entertain male clients, including having ‘mechi’ or risk being thrown out.

The defiant lady issued a stern warning to the club’s proprietor, cautioning that such practices could damage the establishment’s reputation and ultimately lead to its downfall.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST