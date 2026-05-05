Man who impregnated a LADY and dumped her cries after the lady’s father did the unthinkable - Witchcraft is Real (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 05, 2026 - A bizarre video circulating on social media has left netizens both shocked and skeptical after a man allegedly revealed an unusual turn of events following his refusal to take responsibility for a pregnancy.

In the clip, a woman claims she informed her father after the man denied responsibility, prompting him to seek services of a local witch doctor.

She alleges that through supernatural means, the pregnancy was removed from her and transferred to the man.

According to her account, she woke up one day to find she was no longer pregnant, only to later learn that the man in question had developed a baby bump.

The man is seen in the video narrating how his situation changed after he declined to take responsibility.

The video has triggered mixed reactions online, with many dismissing the claims as biologically impossible, while others responded humorously, suggesting that “witchcraft is real.”

Watch the video>>> below

Witchcraft is very real. A guy impregnated this lady and refused to take responsibility. She told her dad, who then engaged the local witch doctor. The witch doctor removed the pregnancy through magic and sent it to the irresponsible father. Here he is in the video, crying like… pic.twitter.com/G0aGIRyIh6 — The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) May 4, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST