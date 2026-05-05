MWANAMKE MLEVI HAPANA! The embarrassing moment a heavily intoxicated Slay Queen falls while getting onto boda boda after a night of sherehe (VIDEO)



Tuesday, May 05, 2026 - A viral video circulating on social media captures an embarrassing moment in which a heavily intoxicated Slay Queen awkwardly falls while attempting to climb onto a motorbike.

In the clip, another woman is already seated on the bike as her friend tries to join her.

However, seemingly overwhelmed after a night of heavy drinking, she loses her balance and tumbles to the ground.

Amused bystanders can be heard laughing in the background, with some commenting on the dangers of excessive alcohol consumption.

“Wasichana tuwache pombe, ni mbaya guys,” A lady says in the background.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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