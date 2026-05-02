Nairobi City Council askaris escape death after being beaten like burukenges in Githurai and Mwiki (VIDEOs)







Saturday, May 2, 2026 - Dramatic videos have emerged showing the moment Nairobi City County askaris were attacked and beaten by traders during chaotic confrontations in Githurai and Mwiki.

According to reports, the askaris had conducted operations in the two areas targeting traders operating without valid licences.

However, the enforcement exercise quickly escalated after traders confronted the officers, sparking running battles and disorder.

In the footage, the situation appears to spiral out of control as the askaris are overwhelmed and forced to flee to safety amid the unrest.

Some are seen being chased and assaulted as crowds gather around the scenes.

Watch the videos

Kanjo got what he was looking for! Residents of Mwiki and Githurai reportedly beat up a Nairobi County government officer after he was spotted harassing traders. pic.twitter.com/fkYfr2RVL8 — Mansang Chirchir (@mansang29) May 1, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST