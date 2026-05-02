Nairobi City Council askaris escape death after being beaten like burukenges in Githurai and Mwiki (VIDEOs)

Saturday, May 2, 2026 - Dramatic videos have emerged showing the moment Nairobi City County askaris were attacked and beaten by traders during chaotic confrontations in Githurai and Mwiki.
According to reports, the askaris had conducted operations
in the two areas targeting traders operating without valid licences.
However, the enforcement exercise quickly escalated after
traders confronted the officers, sparking running battles and disorder.
In the footage, the situation appears to spiral out of
control as the askaris are overwhelmed and forced to flee to safety amid the
unrest.
Some are seen being chased and assaulted as crowds gather
around the scenes.
Watch the videos
Kanjo got what he was looking for! Residents of Mwiki and Githurai reportedly beat up a Nairobi County government officer after he was spotted harassing traders. pic.twitter.com/fkYfr2RVL8— Mansang Chirchir (@mansang29) May 1, 2026
Githurai pic.twitter.com/CTLD5Ucefy— Ⓝⓖ'ⓞⓡⓞⓡⓘⓔⓣ🐐🇰🇪 (@baroswahjr) May 1, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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