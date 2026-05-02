AMEJIUA!! VIDEO emerges showing a security guard and TONY ODHIAMBO rushing to locate CONSTANCE GITHINJI’s body after she jumped from Kileleshwa Airbnb (WATCH)







Saturday, May 02, 2026 - As investigations into the tragic death of Murang’a University ICT student and rising influencer, Constance “Connie” Githinji, intensify, a new video has surfaced showing the frantic moments a security guard and her companion, Tony Odhiambo, rushed to locate her body.

In the footage, Odhiambo is heard shouting “amejiua”, insisting Connie had jumped from the sixth floor of a Kileleshwa Airbnb to her death.

The 22‑year‑old student died on Sunday, April 26th, under circumstances that have since gripped the public with speculation and outrage.

Odhiambo, who had met Connie through an online dating app and was with her at the time of the incident, was arrested and arraigned under a miscellaneous application as detectives sought custodial orders to probe deeper.

He has distanced himself from responsibility, claiming Connie harmed herself.

But a postmortem conducted on Thursday, April 30th, raised troubling questions.

The report revealed multiple injuries on Connie’s body, suggesting possible assault before the fatal fall.

This revelation has cast doubt on Odhiambo’s narrative and intensified scrutiny of the events leading up to her death.

The video>>> has since ignited mixed reactions online, with many questioning whether Connie’s fall was truly self‑inflicted or the result of foul play.

As detectives piece together the timeline, the unanswered questions surrounding Odhiambo’s role and the disturbing injuries revealed by the autopsy continue to fuel public debate.

New Video Captures Tony Odhiambo and Security Guard Rushing to Locate Constance Githinji While Shouting "Amejiua" Moments After She Fell from Kileleshwa Airbnb pic.twitter.com/oqq56EJxIO — Pulse Reels (@Pulse_Reels) May 1, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST