Mystery as couple is robbed of Sh400, 000 after withdrawing cash from Equity Bank in Siaya before husband is abducted by armed men







Saturday, May 16, 2026 - Police in Siaya County have launched investigations into a dramatic robbery and suspected abduction incident involving a couple who had just withdrawn money from a bank in Siaya Town.

According to an OB report, the incident occurred on Thursday at around 1:30 p.m. after Judith Ogola and Bernard Otieno withdrew Sh400,000 from Equity Bank in Siaya Town.

The couple was travelling home on a motorbike and briefly stopped at Karuwa Primary School to pick up their son when they were ambushed by unknown criminals.

Reports indicate that a motorcycle that had allegedly been trailing them also stopped at the scene.

The suspects confronted the couple and forcibly grabbed a handbag containing the cash, a Samsung A07 mobile phone and an ATM card before fleeing towards the Akala route.

In a bizarre twist, moments after the robbery, a silver saloon car with unidentified registration plates reportedly arrived at the scene.

Two occupants emerged from the vehicle, handcuffed Bernard Otieno Onyango and bundled him into the car before speeding off towards Wagai under unclear circumstances.

The shocking incident has left residents puzzled, with police now investigating both the robbery and the abduction.

Authorities are yet to establish the identity of the suspects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST