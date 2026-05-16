Comedian EDDIE BUTITA speaks on working with President RUTO amid backlash - “I don’t regret it 100%”







Saturday, May 16, 2026 - Kenyan comedian and filmmaker, Eddie Butita, has opened up about his trip to the United States as part of a delegation that included President William Ruto, saying he has no regrets despite the wave of online criticism that followed.

Speaking to Milele FM’s Jacquey Nyaminde, better known as Wilbroda, Butita described the visit, which included a stop at the world-renowned Tyler Perry Studios, as one of the most defining moments of his career.

“That was a high, high, high moment of my career… I love to experience it again. God has given me so much,” he reflected.

Butita explained that the trip connected him with influential figures in the global film industry and opened doors to collaborations that continue to shape his work in production.

He emphasized that his participation was strictly professional, not political, even as critics linked the delegation to the controversial Finance Bill protests back home.

Acknowledging the backlash, Butita admitted he too had concerns about the Finance Bill but insisted that he could not turn down such a transformative opportunity.

“That moment you asked me, and I will not regret it 100%. To go with William, President William Ruto, and Tyler Perry Studios.”

“The fact that they sat down and decided to make me an artist and be a part of this,” he said.

He highlighted the Tyler Perry Studios visit as a milestone tied to his long-term vision, including his ambitious Slate 100 initiative, which aims to produce 100 films to strengthen Kenya’s film industry.

The Kenyan DAILY POST