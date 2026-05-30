MP PETER SALASYA opens up on being ghosted after travelling from Mumias to Meru to meet his girlfriend - “Alizima Simu”







Saturday, May 30, 2026 - Outspoken MP Peter Salasya has shared how a romantic trip from Mumias to Meru ended in heartbreak.

Speaking in an interview on Saturday, May 30th, 2026, the youthful legislator revealed that he had been in constant communication with a lady he met online based in Meru, often sending her small amounts of money as part of their daily exchanges.

“Kwa siku nilikua namtumia mia mbili mia tano so tulikua tunaongea sana,” he said.

Encouraged by the connection, Salasya said the woman later invited him to visit her in Meru.

Trusting the arrangement, he made the long journey from Mumias to Meru with the hope of finally meeting her in person.

“Akaniambia nimtembelee, nikamua kutoka Mumias hadi Meru,” he recalled.

But upon arrival, things took an unexpected turn.

According to Salasya, the woman asked him to send money for gas, claiming it had run out and she needed it to meet him in town.

“Akaniambia nimjazie gas juu ilikua imeisha ndio anikujie town ya Meru,” he explained.

“Nikaamua kumtumia, na ilikua part ya fare ya kurudi,” he said, explaining that the gesture was meant to show trust and commitment.

Shortly afterward, communication abruptly stopped, leaving him stranded and emotionally shaken.

Salasya admitted the incident was painful, teaching him hard lessons about the risks of online relationships.

His story has since sparked lively debate online, with many sympathizing while others troll him.

Some speculated that the so‑called lady might have actually been a man posing as a woman to scam him, suggesting that is why she avoided meeting him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST