CECILIA WANJIKU celebrated after sacrificing her life to save other students during Utumishi Girls Academy fire tragedy - May her soul rest in peace (PHOTO)







Saturday, May 30, 2026 - Emotional tributes continue to pour in for Cecilia Wanjiku, a Form Three student at Utumishi Girls Academy, who is being remembered for her bravery during the deadly dormitory fire that claimed the lives of 16 students.

According to accounts shared by witnesses and fellow students, chaos erupted on the night of May 28th after flames engulfed Meline Waithera Dormitory at the school in Gilgil.

As terrified students rushed for safety, Cecilia is said to have gone in the opposite direction after hearing screams from girls trapped on the upper floor of the burning building.

Witnesses claim the 16-year-old soaked a blanket with water before making her way through thick smoke and intense flames in an attempt to rescue fellow students trapped inside the dormitory, which reportedly housed 135 double-decker beds.

Classmates recalled hearing her urging frightened students to stay low as she guided some of them toward safety amid the confusion.

Despite the worsening fire and collapsing sections of the building, Cecilia allegedly continued helping others until she became trapped.

She sadly did not survive.

Her heroic actions have touched many Kenyans, with mourners describing her as courageous, selfless and compassionate.

At Utumishi Girls Academy, students and teachers continue to mourn the devastating loss, remembering Cecilia as a young girl who put the lives of others before her own during one of the school’s darkest moments.





The Kenyan DAILY POST