Missing Nyeri woman, MONICA NYAWIRA, found murdered and her body dumped in a borehole (PHOTOs)







Thursday, May 28, 2026 - A family in Nyeri County is mourning after the body of Monica Nyawira Kahiga, who had been reported missing for a week, was discovered dumped in a borehole in Kandutura area, Tetu Constituency.

According to reports, the deceased is suspected to have been abused before being brutally murdered and her body disposed of in the borehole under unclear circumstances.

The tragic incident has sparked outrage and fear among residents, with many expressing concern over the rising cases of women and children going missing and later being found dead.

Family members described Monica as a loving and humble woman whose death has left relatives and friends devastated.

Residents are now calling on security agencies to conduct thorough investigations and ensure those behind the heinous act are arrested and prosecuted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST