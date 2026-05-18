Missing KIKUYU LADY found hiding at her boyfriend’s house after disappearing on the day she was supposed to fly to Dubai for work







Monday, May 18, 2026 - A Kikuyu lady who went missing under unclear circumstances has been found safe and sound after days of frantic search by her family.

The lady, identified as Stacy Wambui, was reportedly last seen near a bus stage in Kiambu County on the day she was expected to travel to Dubai for work.

According to reports, her parents had secured her a job opportunity in Dubai, but she was unwilling to relocate.

Instead of travelling, Stacy went into hiding at her boyfriend’s house, leaving her family worried and searching for her.

Her disappearance had caused distress among relatives, who feared for her safety after she could not be reached.

She was later found safe after reportedly spending several days at her boyfriend’s residence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST