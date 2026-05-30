Missing businessman found dead a week after he was reported missing and his car abandoned (PHOTOs)







Saturday, May 30, 2026 - The search for CEENET Technologies Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth Toroitich Kiplabat, has ended in tragedy after his body was discovered in Gilgil on Thursday evening, more than a week after he was reported missing.

Kiplabat, who hailed from Kiponjos Location in Marigat Ward, Baringo South Constituency, had been missing since May 20th, raising concern among family members, friends, colleagues and residents.

His disappearance prompted appeals for information from the public, while leaders called on security agencies to intensify investigations into his whereabouts.





Earlier, Kiplabat’s vehicle was found abandoned in the Kapkures area of Nakuru days after he went missing.

The car was later towed to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices in Nakuru as detectives launched investigations into the case.

Authorities have not yet revealed the circumstances surrounding his death.

Investigations are ongoing to establish what happened between the time he disappeared and when his body was found.

The Kenyan DAILY POST