





Saturday, May 30, 2026 - Guardian Angel’s wife, Esther Musila, has once again sparked reactions online after sharing a video of herself working out at the gym.

In the video, the 56-year-old mother of three is seen dancing alongside her gym mates during a fitness session while showcasing her energetic moves and flexibility.

Esther was dressed in fitted gym wear that highlighted her curves as she confidently enjoyed the workout session.

The video has attracted mixed reactions from social media users, with many praising her fitness and youthful appearance.

Watch the video>>> below

GUARDIAN ANGEL’s 56-year-old wife, ESTHER MUSILA, shares another VIDEO showing her flexible body in the gym and parades her voluptuous curves pic.twitter.com/8oRYrzbvbI — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 31, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST