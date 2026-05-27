MILLICENT OMANGA apologizes to UHURU for ignoring his warning and supporting RUTO in 2022 elections - ‘Tusamehe’







Wednesday, May 27, 2026 - Former nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, has issued a fresh apology to retired President Uhuru Kenyatta over the outcome of the 2022 General Elections.

Speaking during a Jubilee Party delegates’ meeting in Kiambu, Uhuru revisited his earlier warnings to Kenyans against voting for President William Ruto and members of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

He lamented that many elected leaders were serving personal interests rather than their constituents.

“I warned you about voting for some people, but you said you knew what you were doing.”

“You elected MPs who serve the interests of someone instead of their constituents. All they do is dance after receiving money,” Uhuru said.

Reacting to these remarks, Omanga, who campaigned for Ruto in 2022, took to social media to express regret.

In her statement, she asked Kenyans to forgive her for supporting the Kenya Kwanza administration and admitted that the former president’s words had proven true.

“Mzee, we are truly sorry for not listening to your warning. As human beings, we are prone to mistakes, and today we have learned the hard way. Tusamehe sana,” she wrote.





The Kenyan DAILY POST