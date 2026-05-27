





Wednesday, May 27, 2026 - Billionaire industrialist, Manu Chandaria, has left Kenyans buzzing after a viral revelation about his surprisingly modest lifestyle.

On Tuesday, May 26th, social media personality, Dr Joe Njagi, revealed that Chandaria, whose net worth is estimated at Ksh 129 billion, prefers driving a Toyota Fielder, a car valued at around Ksh 2 million.

The revelation stunned many, given his immense wealth and global manufacturing empire spanning 45 countries across Africa and Europe.

Chandaria’s choice reflects his deep commitment to Jainism, a faith rooted in minimalism and giving.

Through the Chandaria Foundation, he has donated over Ksh 13 billion to support education, healthcare and community development across the continent.

The viral post, which showed Chandaria standing beside the Toyota, sparked widespread debate online with many praising his humility and philanthropy, while others marveled at how a billionaire could choose such simplicity.

Business mogul MANU CHANDARIA stuns Kenyans over his choice of a modest Toyota car despite his Ksh 129 billion net worth pic.twitter.com/oSrgSjiHhY — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST