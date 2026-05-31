Men recovering from Ebola advised to avoid intimacy for six months amid storm over Kenya's move to set up quarantine center for Ebola-exposed Americans







Sunday, May 31, 2026 - The Ministry of Health in Uganda has sparked a heated online debate after issuing a strict advisory to male Ebola survivors.

The guidance, shared on the ministry’s official X account, warns that men recovering from the virus must abstain from intimacy for at least six months or use ‘rubber’ consistently and correctly.

Health experts explained that Ebola can linger in seminal fluid long after the bloodstream clears.

The World Health Organization has noted that the testes act as an immune‑privileged site, allowing the virus to replicate silently for months.

The warning comes as the Democratic Republic of Congo battles 906 suspected cases and 223 suspected deaths, while Uganda has confirmed nine cases and one death.

Kenya, though free of active cases, has found itself at the centre of a global health controversy.

The High Court in Nairobi recently blocked a $13.5 million (Ksh1.7 billion) plan to build a 50‑bed Ebola isolation facility at Laikipia Air Base.

The deal, struck between the Kenyan Government and the United States, would have allowed American citizens exposed in the DRC or Uganda to be flown to Kenya for monitoring before being transferred to Europe if symptoms developed.

“If it is too dangerous for America, it is too dangerous for Kenya,” declared the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union.

The Katiba Institute challenged the legality of the facility, citing lack of public participation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST