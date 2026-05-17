Meet ANN KEYA, the beautiful LADY trailed and stabbed to death by her jilted boyfriend in Kilimani - The murder suspect is identified as NETWON AMBEI, an IT expert (PHOTOs)







Sunday, May 17, 2026 - The identity of the lady who was trailed and brutally stabbed to death by her jilted ex-boyfriend along Kirichwa Road in Kilimani has been revealed as Ann Keya.

The tragic incident occurred on the evening of Thursday, May 14th, 2026, as Ann and her friends walked from their workplace towards the Argwings Kodhek Road direction.

Ann had reportedly left work unaware that the man she once dated had planned to attack her.

According to her family, the couple had been in a troubled relationship for more than two years.

Following persistent disagreements, Ann moved out of the suspect’s house in Kawangware and went to stay with her aunt in the same area.

Colleagues disclosed that Ann had only resumed work on May 14th after being away for several weeks.

The suspect was also present at the workplace that day.

Police said he had reportedly arrived at work armed with a knife.

Sources further revealed that the management had attempted to reconcile the two during a meeting on May 14th, but the efforts were unsuccessful.

The suspect was eventually removed from the meeting after tensions escalated.

After work, Ann left on foot with her colleagues, not knowing the suspect was following them.

It was then that he reportedly attacked her, stabbing her multiple times before slitting her throat.

Witnesses said Ann attempted to run to a nearby clinic for help but collapsed outside the facility and bled to death.

The suspect tried to flee the scene but was cornered and restrained by members of the public before police officers arrived and rescued him.

Suspected fatal affair



Family identifies body of their murdered daughter in Nairobi

Ann Keya was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend



Wanjiru: The suspect had attempted to kill Anne in Kerugoya #CitizenWeekend pic.twitter.com/ckjUAgUZ0p — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) May 16, 2026

Kilimani police boss, Patricia Yegon, confirmed that the suspect did not sustain any injuries during the incident.

“He was taken to hospital, examined and found fit before being returned to the police cells,” Yegon said.

“The blood stains found on him belonged to the slain woman,” she added.

Police believe the murder was linked to a toxic relationship, and the suspect is expected to be charged with murder as investigations continue.

Below are photos of Ann





The murder suspect Netwon Ambei, an IT expert.

The murder suspect Netwon Ambei, an IT expert.

The Kenyan DAILY POST