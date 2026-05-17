Details emerge over the stabbing of a young LADY in Kilimani by her boyfriend - Family reveals he had been harassing her for months (PHOTO)







Sunday, May 17, 2026 - Details have emerged surrounding the tragic death of a young lady identified as Anne Keya in Nairobi’s Kilimani area, shedding light on the devastating consequences of ignoring toxic relationship red flags.

Anne, described by her family as a hardworking young woman, first met her partner in Kirinyaga.

What began as a relationship quickly turned into a cycle of harassment, threats and violence.

Her mother recalls that the suspect had previously attempted to harm Anne in Kerugoya, but she ignored the red flag.

Friends and colleagues say Anne often confided about the suspect’s troubling behavior that included heavy drinking, financial exploitation and intimidation.

On May 14th, these patterns escalated fatally.

Witnesses recount how the suspect confronted Anne with a knife while leaving her workplace.

Despite attempts to protect her, he attacked her, stabbing her multiple times.

"I saw the suspect with a knife in his hand. So I tugged Anne to push her. As I was pushing her, I heard a scream," she added.

CCTV footage later showed him walking away calmly as Anne struggled to stand before collapsing.

Her family identified her body at the city mortuary two days later.

Police have since recovered the murder weapon, and the suspect remains in custody at Kilimani Police Station.

A postmortem is scheduled for May 18th to confirm the cause of death.





The Kenyan DAILY POST