Media personality MWALIMU RACHEL opens up on co parenting her son with baby daddy and why a ‘boy needs his father’ - “I hope women understand this”







Tuesday, May 19, 2026 - Radio presenter, Mwalimu Rachel, has sparked conversation on parenting after candidly sharing her views on the importance of a father’s presence in a boy’s life.

Speaking during an interview with media personality, Alex Mwakideu, on Tuesday, May 19th, 2026, she argued that a strong father‑son bond is central to shaping discipline, identity and emotional stability.

“A boy needs his father, I hope women understand when I say this.”

“As long as he is not an abusive father and is a good parent to that child, it is very important for the boy to spend as much time with the father,” Rachel said.

In cases where the biological father is absent, she insisted that other male figures such as uncles or grandfathers must step in to provide mentorship.

“I am a strong believer that a man is the only one to raise a boy; sisi tutapambana na utachoka, utazeeka kabla miaka yako, utakuwa bitter, utakasirika, and if it is not the father, other father figures, the uncles or the grandfather, there has to be that male presence in the boy’s life,” she added.

She also opened up about her own co‑parenting journey, revealing that her son now lives with his father while she takes him on weekends.

“We co‑parent. It’s not easy now that he’s almost a teenager. Anaelekea puberty.”

“What I did was I now took him to his dad aishi naye. Now I take him during the weekends.”

“I wonder why women find this hard. Unasaidiwa kazi, especially if this is a responsible man,” she shared.

She explained that trust is key, noting her son is now learning vital lessons on manhood, respect and responsibility.

“He’s being taught how to be a man, how to talk to girls, and how to dress and so far imekuwa results poa.”

“Ameacha ka ukora. Siku hizi nikimuambia kitu anafanya.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST