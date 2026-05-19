Life Coach BENJAMIN ZULU gives interesting reasons why married men treat side chicks better than wives







Tuesday, May 19, 2026 - Renowned life coach and author, Benjamin Zulu, has stirred conversation with his interesting explanation of why some married men treat side chicks better than with their wives.

In a video shared on Tuesday, May 19th, 2026, Zulu argued that many men separate romance from responsibility, making side relationships seem more exciting.

He explained that a side‑chick relationship carries fewer expectations compared to marriage.

“The man is mainly expected to be charming, funny, and exciting, without the burden of bills, family leadership or emotional accountability.”

“He shows his best where there are no bills, no pressure, no accountability, no expectations to be mature, and no pressure to grow, to heal or to be gentle,” Zulu explained.

He noted that these relationships thrive because the man only appears for short periods, making it easier to maintain an attractive image.

“There he is trying to be funny because there are no expectations, very few expectations.”

“Remember also he is appearing there for short periods of time, and that is not where he is supposed to be a man; he is supposed to be only a lover,” he added.

However, Zulu stressed that marriage demands far more.

A husband is expected to be reliable, emotionally available, consistent and responsible.

Beyond romance, he must lead, provide, listen and show empathy.

“For the side‑chick relationship he is a lover, but where the marriage is concerned he is a husband, leader, provider, capable, listener, empathetic, and consistent.”

“Over there he is mischievous.”

“Here he is supposed to be mischievous but also serious, reliable, and needed; he can be funny, but reliability is what is needed at home,” Zulu concluded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST