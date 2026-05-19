Life Coach BENJAMIN ZULU gives interesting reasons why married men treat side chicks better than wives

Tuesday, May 19, 2026
- Renowned life coach and author, Benjamin Zulu, has stirred conversation with
his interesting explanation of why some married men treat side chicks better
than with their wives.
In a video shared on Tuesday, May 19th, 2026,
Zulu argued that many men separate romance from responsibility, making side
relationships seem more exciting.
He explained that a side‑chick relationship carries fewer
expectations compared to marriage.
“The man is mainly
expected to be charming, funny, and exciting, without the burden of bills,
family leadership or emotional accountability.”
“He shows his best where there are no bills, no pressure,
no accountability, no expectations to be mature, and no pressure to grow, to
heal or to be gentle,” Zulu explained.
He noted that these relationships thrive because the man
only appears for short periods, making it easier to maintain an attractive
image.
“There he is trying to be funny because there are no
expectations, very few expectations.”
“Remember also he is appearing there for short periods of
time, and that is not where he is supposed to be a man; he is supposed to be
only a lover,” he added.
However, Zulu stressed that marriage demands far more.
A husband is expected to be reliable, emotionally available,
consistent and responsible.
Beyond romance, he must lead, provide, listen and show
empathy.
“For the side‑chick relationship he is a lover, but where
the marriage is concerned he is a husband, leader, provider, capable, listener,
empathetic, and consistent.”
“Over there he is mischievous.”
“Here he is supposed to be mischievous but also serious,
reliable, and needed; he can be funny, but reliability is what is needed at
home,” Zulu concluded.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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