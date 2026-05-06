Media Personality BETTY KYALLO marvels at surprising traits of her newborn daughter - “2026 Babies Are Different”







Wednesday, May 06, 2026 - Media personality, Betty Kyallo, has opened up about the fascinating traits she’s noticed in her newborn daughter.

Taking to Instagram, Betty shared that her little girl has displayed unusual behaviors just weeks after birth, leaving her both amazed and curious about early development signs.

“2026 babies yoooo!!” she exclaimed, noting that her daughter often surprises her during daily routines.

Among the surprise traits, Betty revealed that her baby sometimes cries without tears, only to break into a smile moments later.

She also experiences frequent hiccups and shows remarkable physical strength for her age.

“They cry, no tears. I actually run to her, and she’s smiling,” Betty said.

One of the most striking traits has been her baby’s ability to lift her head as early as the second week, a milestone Betty didn’t expect so soon.

She explained that her daughter appears unusually alert, responding in ways that suggest early awareness of her surroundings.

“For real, it is like she can actually see already,” she remarked.

Betty further noted that her baby is attempting to sit up far earlier than expected.

These combined traits, she said, make her feel that this generation of babies is ‘different’

Betty announced the arrival of her second daughter, Nova Aurora Jones, with partner Charlie Jones on April 15th, 2026.

Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote: “Welcome to the world, our precious little Princess Nova Aurora Jones, 15/04/26.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST