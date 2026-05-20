‘If your wife does not help you build wealth, get another one’ - Catholic Priest’s controversial advice to Kenyan men sparks reactions (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 20, 2026 - A Catholic Priest has sparked heated debate on social media after a video of his controversial advice to men on marriage and wealth went viral.

In the clip, the priest urges men to consider marrying another wife if their current spouse is not helping them create or preserve wealth.

“Kama mwanamke hakusaidii kuleta mali kwa boma na hatunzi ile mko nayo, tafuta mwingine,” he says.

He further argues that many men are dying early due to stress because they lack support at home.

“That is why men are dying early because of stress. They don’t have a backup,” he states.

“Even in the Bible, the wife is supposed to be a helper” he declares.

However, his remarks have divided opinion online, with a section of netizens accusing him of misinterpreting scripture to push a controversial message.

Watch the video>>> below

‘If your wife does not help you build wealth or maintain the wealth you have, marry another one,’ a Catholic priest’s controversial preaching lands him in hot soup! pic.twitter.com/iB1l3QvfMq — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) May 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST