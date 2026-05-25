Mchungaji Anadharau Kondoo Zake - VIDEO of a self-declared Prophetess anointing her followers sparks reactions! Look at her facial expression







Monday, May 25, 2026 - A self-declared prophetess has sparked reactions online after she was captured on camera anointing her followers during what was described as a miracle service.

In the viral video, congregants, the majority of them women, are seen lining up at the pulpit as the preacher lays hands on them one after another during the prayer session.

However, it was the prophetess’ facial expression that caught the attention of social media users, with many claiming that she appeared to despise her followers.

The clip shows congregants patiently waiting for their turn as the preacher continues with the anointing session in front of a packed congregation.

She was also seen surrounded by bodyguards, leaving many wondering why a preacher would require security inside church premises.

Watch the video>>> below

I'm sure even the Whites who brought religion wakiona izi sarakasi wao pia ushtuka... pic.twitter.com/7IwZSaOFqu — KIJANA WA ATWORI 🔸 (@AtworiYa) May 25, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST