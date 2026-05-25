LADY corners a KALENJIN fraudster who tried to defraud her while posing as a Safaricom agent - Listen to the hilarious audio

Monday, May 25, 2026 - A lady has shared a hilarious phone conversation she had with a suspected fraudster who called her while masquerading as a Safaricom agent.
The suspected scammer threatened to deactivate her line if
she failed to follow the instructions he was giving over the phone.
Sensing that it was a scam, the lady pretended to cooperate
as the caller continued issuing threats in an attempt to defraud her.
However, the conversation quickly turned against the
fraudster after the woman cornered him and called him a thief.
In the audio clip, the fraudster eventually disconnects the
phone after realizing his trick had failed.
Cases of fraudsters, popularly referred to as “Mulot Boys,”
targeting unsuspecting Kenyans while pretending to be Safaricom agents have
become increasingly common in recent years.
But for this particular suspect, it turned out to be a bad
day in the office.
Listen to the hilarious conversation>>> below
Kipkoech from Bomet Mulot😂 pic.twitter.com/BNUMZDeH9W— Ⓝⓖ'ⓞⓡⓞⓡⓘⓔⓣ🐐🇰🇪 (@baroswahjr) May 25, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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