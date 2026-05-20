Mchezo Ya Taon - Lugari MP aspirant, HENRY SHITANDA, accuses beautiful LADY, DOREEN ATSIANJI, of faking pregnancy in an attempt to extort money from him







Wednesday, May 20, 2026 - Lugari MP aspirant and former Bunge La Mwananchi President, Henry Shitanda, has accused a woman identified as Doreen Atsianji, of attempting to extort money from him using what he claims is a fake pregnancy and delivery story.

Shitanda has sought legal intervention through his lawyer, who formally wrote to Kisumu Specialists Hospital seeking confirmation on whether Doreen had indeed been admitted at the facility.

In the communication, Doreen informed Shitanda that she had been admitted to the hospital between May 9th and May 11th due to early labour pains before later delivering a baby.

She is also said to have sent Shitanda photos of a newborn child and requested Ksh 50,893, claiming the money was needed to clear an outstanding hospital bill.

However, Shitanda’s legal team has dismissed the claims as suspicious.

“Our client has strong reasons to believe that these claims are fraudulent and constitute an attempt at extortion or blackmail,” part of the lawyer’s letter states.

The matter is now expected to be handled through legal channels as efforts continue to verify the authenticity of the claims made by Doreen Atsianji.





Below are photos of Doreen.

The Kenyan DAILY POST