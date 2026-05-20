Interior PS RAYMOND OMOLLO’s side chick, AISHA OCHWADA, flies to Dubai for expensive shopping spree - Flaunts Louis Vuitton! Pesa Iko (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, May 20,
2026 - Interior Principal Secretary, Raymond Omollo, is reportedly linked
to a romantic affair with flashy Instagram influencer, Aisha Ochwada.
According to whispers circulating online, Aisha has been
instructed to keep the affair private and conduct herself carefully because of
Omollo’s influential position in Government.
Sources further claim that the relationship is serious, with
the powerful PS making time to attend Aisha’s birthday celebration despite his
demanding schedule.
Aisha, who is known for her glamorous lifestyle on social
media, appears to be living life in the fast lane, frequently travelling abroad
and sharing photos from luxurious destinations.
She posted photos at a Louis Vitton store in Dubai, where she splashed money on expensive designer items.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments